Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 169 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 185.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.