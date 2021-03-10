Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Assurant by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Assurant by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Assurant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.