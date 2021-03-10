Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 934 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritex were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,197 shares of company stock worth $2,597,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

