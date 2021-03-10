Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,957,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

