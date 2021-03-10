Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ORCH remained flat at $GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The stock has a market cap of £11.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.74. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
About Orchard Funding Group
Recommended Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.