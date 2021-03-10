Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 322,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 708,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

