Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.74.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.