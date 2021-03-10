Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,447,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,649. The company has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

