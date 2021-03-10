OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $44.44. 245,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 300,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

