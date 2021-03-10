Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price was down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 1,329,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,040,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

