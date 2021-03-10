Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 98,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,921. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

