Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $486.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the highest is $503.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. 11,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.