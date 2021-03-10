Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

ODFL stock opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $227.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

