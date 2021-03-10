Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79). Approximately 137,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 312,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £523.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.13.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

