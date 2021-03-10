nYFI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60,201.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $390,968.11 and $60,201.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00512408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00076221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00512038 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

