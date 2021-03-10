Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
