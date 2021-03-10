Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

