Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.07.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

