NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. NuCana has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

