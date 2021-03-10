Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

