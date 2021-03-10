Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 7.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,382,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,445,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

