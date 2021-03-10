Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,438,250. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

