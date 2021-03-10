Noir (NOR) Hits Market Cap of $749,905.20

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Noir has a market cap of $749,905.20 and $1,265.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00282874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.01 or 0.02525938 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,461,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

