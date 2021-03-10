NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

