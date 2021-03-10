Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NIU stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

