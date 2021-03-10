NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 17.4% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.35. 175,517,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 111,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $666,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.