Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

