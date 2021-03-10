NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHHEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. NH Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Hotel. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 368 hotels and 57,466 rooms. It is also involved in the real estate, investment, procurement network, and financing businesses; and provision of catering, management, corporate, call center, and other services.

