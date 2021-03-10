NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NHHEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. NH Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.
About NH Hotel Group
