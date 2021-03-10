NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI stock opened at C$29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.62. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

