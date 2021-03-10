NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 681,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

