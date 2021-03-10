NEXT.coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,409.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $35,409.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.43 or 0.00991512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00346953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

