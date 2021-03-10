Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.03

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.03 and last traded at $154.15, with a volume of 1615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.12.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.