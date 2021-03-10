Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 2388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

