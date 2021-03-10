New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,900 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

