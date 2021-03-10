New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,640 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of The Aaron’s worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 297.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

NYSE:AAN opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

