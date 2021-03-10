New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.