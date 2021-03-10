New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.74 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

