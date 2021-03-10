New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cloudera by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

