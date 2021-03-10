New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

