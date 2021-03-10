Nestree Market Cap Achieves $8.29 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $527,551.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53,499.96 or 1.00129047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00082936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

