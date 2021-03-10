NEST Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.46 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.72 million and $11.46 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00075442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00076946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00506076 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,446,847 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.