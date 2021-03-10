Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

