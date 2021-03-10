Needham & Company LLC Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $265.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

SPLK opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

