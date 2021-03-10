Needham & Company LLC Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

YEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,253. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yext by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 39.2% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

