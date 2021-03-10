Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $7.07. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 92,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $107.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

