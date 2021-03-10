National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 6,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.