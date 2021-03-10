NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $55.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 725,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,485. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.