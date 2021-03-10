Myovant Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

