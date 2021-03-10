Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MYE opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

