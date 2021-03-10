Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.06.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock opened at C$11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.