Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.82

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 19747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.
COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
