Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.82

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 19747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

